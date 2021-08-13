Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:39PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 638 PM CDT/538 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Carlsbad Caverns National Park, or 18 miles

northeast of Pine Springs, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Whites City, Lincoln National Forest

and Queen.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.