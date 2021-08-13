Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:39PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 638 PM CDT/538 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm near Carlsbad Caverns National Park, or 18 miles
northeast of Pine Springs, moving north at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Whites City, Lincoln National Forest
and Queen.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments