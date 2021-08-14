Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 10:09AM MDT until August 14 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 115 PM MDT.
* At 1009 AM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1
inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for portions
of the area for the next 48 hours. Please leave your homes if in
these areas. The American Red Cross evacuation center is available
at Anthony Elementary School located at 600 North Fourth Street in
Anthony New Mexico. If you need a ride, notify the Sheriff’s
Deputy or call central dispatch 5 7 5 5 2 6 0 7 9 5.
This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for La Union. This is a
PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK
HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of
low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Anthony, Vado, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Berino,
Canutillo, La Union, Chamberino, Vinton, Westway and La Mesa.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 155 and 164.
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 8.
Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and
life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are
fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Comments