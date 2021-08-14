Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 10:25AM MDT until August 14 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 115 PM MDT.

* At 1025 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported the Rio Penasco

out of its banks across Eastern Otero County, including Mayhill.

River gauges in the area show the River still rising. Light to

Moderate rain continues in the area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mayhill, Weed, Sixteen Springs, James Canyon and Cox Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring. It is important to know where you are

relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in

heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.