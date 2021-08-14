Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:55PM MDT until August 14 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Extreme northeast El Paso and Chaparral.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Comments