Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 3:18PM MDT until August 14 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Western El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park and Canutillo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
