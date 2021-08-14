Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 3:27AM MDT until August 14 at 6:45AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 645 AM MDT.
* At 327 AM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across Highway 70, east of San Augustine Pass
and over the road to the White Sands Missile Range Headquarters.
Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected
rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of washes, arroyos,
and low water crossings.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
White Sands Missile Range Headquarters area and highway 70, east
of San Augustin Pass.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments