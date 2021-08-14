Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 4:48AM MDT until August 14 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 845 AM MDT.

* At 448 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of arroyos and washes, streets as well

as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Teresa, La Union and Chamberino. Catch dams west of the

community of La Union have been compromised from previous rains

and may be a threat to the community.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.