Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 6:22AM MDT until August 14 at 9:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 930 AM MDT.

* At 622 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of arroyos and washes, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton and

Westway.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.