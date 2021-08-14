Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 8:15AM MDT until August 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until noon MDT.
* At 815 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Santa Teresa, La Union and Chamberino.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.