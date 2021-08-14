Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 8:42AM MDT until August 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until noon MDT.
* At 842 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton and
Westway.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.