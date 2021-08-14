Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 8:42AM MDT until August 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended

the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until noon MDT.

* At 842 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton and

Westway.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.