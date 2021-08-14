Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 11:01AM MDT until August 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for…
Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
Southeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 600 PM MDT Saturday.
* At 1101 AM MDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the
advisory area due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage
areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Up
to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Timberon, Sunspot, Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument,
Tularosa, Burro Flats, High Rolls, Holloman Air Force Base, La
Luz, Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon, Benson Ridge and
Oliver Lee State Park.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
