Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 11:13AM MDT until August 14 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 115 PM MDT.

* At 1113 AM MDT, local law enforcement and New Mexico D O T

reported heavy rain along Highway 26 due to thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is already occurring. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nutt, Macho Springs Wind Farm and Uvas Valley.

Mile Marker 19 on Highway 26 is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.