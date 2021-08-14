Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 11:15AM CDT until August 14 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
* Until 415 PM CDT /315 PM MDT/.
* At 1115 AM CDT /1015 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated light rain
due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the
advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen in the
last 24 hours, mostly overnight, with one tenth of an inch of rain
in the past hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and McKittrick
Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments