Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 11:15AM CDT until August 14 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 415 PM CDT /315 PM MDT/.

* At 1115 AM CDT /1015 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated light rain

due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the

advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen in the

last 24 hours, mostly overnight, with one tenth of an inch of rain

in the past hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and McKittrick

Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.