Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 3:35PM CDT until August 14 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 1015 PM CDT Saturday /915 PM MDT Saturday/.

* At 335 PM CDT /235 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and McKittrick

Canyon.

There has been up to 6 inches of rainfall the last 3 days for the

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. More rain is possible this

afternoon for an already saturated soil.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.