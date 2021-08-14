Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:37AM MDT until August 14 at 8:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until 830 AM MDT.
* At 437 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sierra Blanca, Allamoore, Indian Hot Springs, Fort Quitman,
Frenchman Canyon, Esperanza, Finlay, Green River, Indio Mountains
Research Station, Salt Flat, McNary, Bosque Bonita, Quitman Canyon
and Sunset Ranches.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
