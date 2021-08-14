Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 7:45AM CDT until August 14 at 10:45AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 1045 AM CDT /945 AM MDT/.

* At 745 AM CDT /645 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Van Horn, Kent, Pine Springs, Plateau, McKittrick Canyon,

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Red Bluff Reservoir, Culberson

County Airport and Lobo.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.