Flood Warning issued August 14 at 1:06PM MDT until August 14 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 106 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the
warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding will continue along the
drainages of the Rio Penasco through the early evening hours.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mayhill, Weed, Sixteen Springs, James Canyon and Cox Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
