Flood Warning issued August 14 at 1:16PM MDT until August 14 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in…

South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 116 PM MDT, emergency management reported on going flooding in

the warned area due to past thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and

will continue for the next several hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Anthony, Vado, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Berino,

Canutillo, La Union, Chamberino, Vinton, Westway and La Mesa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.