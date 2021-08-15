Flood Advisory issued August 15 at 1:00AM MDT until August 15 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for…

Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 700 AM MDT.

* At 100 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City,

Clint, Fabens, Tornillo, San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Dairyland,

Agua Dulce, Colonia del Paso, Lake Way Estates and Montana Vista.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of arroyos

and washes, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Do not

cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.