Flood Advisory issued August 15 at 3:18AM MDT until August 15 at 7:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for…

Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 715 AM MDT.

* At 318 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in low water crossings on Farm to Market roads 34 and

192, and highway 20 from Fort Hancock to Fort Quitman. Up to 0.5

to 1 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Blanca, Indian Hot Springs, Fort Quitman, Fort Hancock,

Esperanza, Acala, Finlay, McNary and Quitman Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.