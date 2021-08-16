Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 5:55AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Western El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 900 AM MDT.
* At 555 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of arroyos, urban areas, highways and
streets, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying
areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Doniphan road in West El Paso, Canutillo and Vinton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
