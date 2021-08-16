Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 5:55AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Western El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 900 AM MDT.

* At 555 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of arroyos, urban areas, highways and

streets, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Doniphan road in West El Paso, Canutillo and Vinton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.