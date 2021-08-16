Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 2:23PM MDT until August 16 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…
Northwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Faywood, Hurley, Tyrone, Bayard, North Hurley, White Signal,
Mangas Valley and Tyrone Mine.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
