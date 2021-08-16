Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 4:17PM MDT until August 16 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
North Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Southeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Portions of northern Jornada Experimental Range.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
