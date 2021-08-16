Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 5:25AM MDT until August 16 at 8:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 830 AM MDT.

* At 525 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Finlay and McNary.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of

drainages and arroyos, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.