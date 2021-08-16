Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 6:04PM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

West Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

low water crossings along New Mexico State Highway 185 from mile

marker 23 to 33.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.