Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 6:06AM MDT until August 16 at 9:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Western El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 915 AM MDT.
* At 606 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso and Sunland Park. Ponding of poor drainage areas and
low-lying areas is expected. Flooding of roadways such as Doniphan
drive and Sunland Park road is likely.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
