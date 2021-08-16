Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 8:58AM MDT until August 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until noon MDT.
* At 858 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Allamoore, Sierra Blanca, Indian Hot Springs, Frenchman Canyon,
Indio Mountains Research Station, Green River, Bosque Bonita and
Quitman Canyon.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments