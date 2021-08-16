Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 12:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 1236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fierro, moving southeast at 5 mph.
Penny size hail will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
San Lorenzo, Hanover, Mimbres, Fierro, Camp Thunderbird, Georgetown,
Upper Mimbres Valley and Bear Canyon Lake.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments