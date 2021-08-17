Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 12:24AM MDT until August 17 at 3:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 330 AM MDT.
* At 1224 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chaparral, Vado, Berino, Mesquite, Talavera and High Valley.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
