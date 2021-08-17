Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 3:56PM MDT until August 17 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sunset Ranches.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.