Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Davis Mountains State Park, or over Fort Davis, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountains State Park, Black

Mountain, Star Mountain, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Indian Lodge and

Fort Davis National Historical Site.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.