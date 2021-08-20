Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 2:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Davis, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Davis, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains State Park, Indian Lodge

and Fort Davis National Historical Site.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.