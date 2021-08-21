Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 5:18PM MDT until August 21 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Hancock, Esperanza, Acala, Finlay and McNary.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will

cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland,

and other low lying spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.