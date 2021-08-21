Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Berino, moving north at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chaparral, Vado, Anthony, Berino, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino,

La Mesa, Talavera and High Valley.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.