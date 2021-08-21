Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Berino, moving north at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Chaparral, Vado, Anthony, Berino, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino,
La Mesa, Talavera and High Valley.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments