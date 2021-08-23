Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 5:15PM MDT until August 23 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 515 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area, as well as water

running over low water crossings along NM-185. Radar indicates

between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hatch and Rincon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 24 and 41.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.