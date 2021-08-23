Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 5:15PM MDT until August 23 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 515 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area, as well as water
running over low water crossings along NM-185. Radar indicates
between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hatch and Rincon.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 24 and 41.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.