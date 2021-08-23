Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 5:24PM MDT until August 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Radar indicates between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1
inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cloudcroft, Silver Lake, Dry Canyon and James Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
