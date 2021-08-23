Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 5:53PM MDT until August 23 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Radar indicates between 2 and 3
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Portions of White Sands Missile Range, and Lake Lucero.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
