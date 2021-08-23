Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 8:22PM MDT until August 23 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 822 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, Mountain Park, La Luz and

Karr Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.