Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 4:03PM MDT until August 23 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…

North central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 403 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest

of Faywood, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Faywood and City Of Rocks State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.