Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 4:17PM MDT until August 23 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Rincon, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rincon, Radium Springs and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 19 and

34.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.