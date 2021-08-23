Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles southeast of Lake Valley. This storm was nearly stationary.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Valley.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments