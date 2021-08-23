Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 7:44PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 743 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Dona Ana, moving northeast at 5 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Mesilla, Fairacres, East
Mesa, Picacho, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Hill,
Northeast Las Cruces, Aguirre Springs and Portions of Organ Mountains
Desert Peaks National Monument.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
