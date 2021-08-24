Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4
miles south of Hueco Tanks, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Loma Linda, Desert Haven, Hueco Tanks, Homestead Meadows,
Butterfield, Hueco Mountain Estates and Montana Vista.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
