Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles north of Rincon, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Hatch, Rincon, Salem, Derry and Garfield.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
