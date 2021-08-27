Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 6:42PM MDT until August 27 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hatch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.