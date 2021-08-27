Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 7:35PM MDT until August 27 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 735 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hatch and Uvas Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.