Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 2:48PM MDT until August 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sacramento and Weed.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Comments