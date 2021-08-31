Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 5:19PM MDT until August 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Western Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Southeastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Western Dona Ana and Southeastern Luna
Counties
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
