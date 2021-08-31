Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 7:23PM MDT until August 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended

the

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Luna County

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.