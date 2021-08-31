Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 8:22PM MDT until August 31 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 1130 PM MDT.
* At 822 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Sunland Park and
Franklin Mountains State Park.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.75 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
